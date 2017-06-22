Pelosi Defends Her Leadership

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) defended her leadership “amid suggestions from some Democrats that it may be time for her to step aside after more than a decade leading the caucus,” The Hill reports.

“Some Democrats had expressed frustration since the party fell short of picking up a seat in Tuesday’s special election in Georgia. A handful even went as far as suggesting Democrats couldn’t win back the House next year with Pelosi still as their leader.”

But Pelosi brushed the criticism aside: “I thrive on competition and I welcome the discussion. But I am honored by the support.”