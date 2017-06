Trump Says He Has No Tapes of Comey

President Trump “said he doesn’t have recordings of his conversations with then-FBI Director James Comey, capping weeks of speculation about whether such tapes exist,” Bloomberg reports.

Said Trump: “With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.”