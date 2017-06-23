Health Care Isn’t Going Away as an Issue

First Read: “Either his bill passes quickly or it dies quickly: And politically, it appears that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sees quick action on the legislation accomplishing one of two things — either it passes quickly, or it dies quickly (to allow Republicans to move on to other matters). But if does pass and become law, remember that many of the provisions (like phasing out Medicaid) don’t happen for a while. And so it’s easy to see how Democrats, when they return to power, re-establish the Obamacare provisions — or even go full single-payer.”

“Bottom line: We’re not sure the Senate bill, even if it passes, provides certainty to the health care system.”