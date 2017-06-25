Bloomberg Will Spend $200 Million to Boost Mayors

Michael Bloomberg “will throw his financial might into helping beleaguered American mayors, creating a $200 million philanthropic program aimed at backing inventive policies at the city level and giving mayors a stronger hand in national politics,” the New York Times reports.
“Mr. Bloomberg intends to announce the initiative on Monday in a speech to the United States Conference of Mayors in Miami Beach, where he will castigate federal officials and state governments around the country for undermining cities.”Save to Favorites