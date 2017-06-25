Opposition to GOP Health Care Bill Grows

“Senate Republican leaders scrambled Sunday to rally support for their health care bill even as opposition continued to build outside Congress and two Republican senators questioned whether the bill would be approved this week,” the New York Times reports.

“Senate Republican leaders were trying to lock down Republican votes by funneling money to red states, engineering a special deal for Alaska and arguing that they could insure more people at a lower cost than the House, which passed a repeal bill last month. But the forces arrayed against the Republican push to dismantle President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement are formidable.”

Washington Post: “At least five Republicans have already come out against their party’s bill — which can only afford to lose two votes — and over the weekend more began expressing serious reservations and skepticism about the proposal, saying they would like more time to debate and tweak the plan.”

Mike Allen: “At least 10 Republican senators have expressed reservations, and the White House and GOP leaders can only lose two. That’s why our handicappers have suddenly gone from ‘more likely than not’ to ‘coin flip.'”