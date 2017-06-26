Can McConnell Pull Together the Votes?

Playbook: “Republicans have been talking about repealing Obamacare for six years, and this week they are finally poised to take up their legislation. One problem: it’s unclear if they have anywhere near the support they need to get the bill through. Expect a lot of arm twisting and drama over the next several days. President Donald Trump will play a support role.”

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s allies have sent signals that he is going to put the bill up for a vote even if he doesn’t expect it to pass. But Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate Republican, told reporters in Colorado Springs that Aug. 1 is the real final deadline.”

“If it looks like this bill will pass, there’s a chance the House will stick around to try to take action. Senior Republicans we talk to tell us they’d want to try to take advantage of the political momentum. But there’s still serious doubt this bill can pass the House.”