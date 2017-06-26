22 Million Would Lose Coverage Under Senate Bill

The CBO says the Senate bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act “would increase the number of people without health insurance by 22 million by 2026, a figure that is only slightly lower than the 23 million more uninsured that the House version would create,” the New York Times reports.

“Next year, 15 million more people would be uninsured compared with current law… The legislation would decrease federal deficits by a total of $321 billion over a decade.”

Washington Post: “The CBO’s analysis has been awaited as a crucial piece of evidence as McConnell and other Republican leaders try to hurry a vote on the bill this week. But they are navigating an expanding minefield of resistance from their own party’s moderate and conservative wings, while Democrats are united against it.”