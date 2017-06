Paul Seen as Toughest Senator to Persuade on Health Bill

Jonathan Swan: “A widely-held view in McConnell-world is that he doesn’t start with 52 Republicans; he starts with 51. Many view Rand Paul as a lost cause and someone who was never ‘gettable.’ Upshot: McConnell has no wiggle-room — he can only afford to lose one more.”

“Of the four conservatives who came out against the bill last week, Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson are viewed as easier pickings.”

For members: The Senators Who Will Decide the Health Care Fight