Trump Accuses Obama of ‘Collusion’ and ‘Obstruction’

President Trump resumed a Twitter rant about Russia, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton, “an apparent continuation of his reaction to a damning Washington Post story from last week that painted Obama as having done too little too late to pinch off the Kremlin’s influence over the 2016 election,” The Week reports.

“Trump — who has been accused of ‘collusion’ and ‘obstruction’ himself — turned the allegations on their head to baselessly accuse his predecessor of colluding with Russia or obstructing justice instead. It is not entirely clear from Trump’s tweets what he means, though.”