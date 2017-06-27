Do Republicans Even Want Trump’s Help?

Rick Klein: “It’s not just the distractions – ‘witch hunt’ talk and Syria threats that are rolling out with equal apparent presidential focus – but the lack of any discernible White House ideology that has, or should have, Republican senators concerned. President Trump has been for just about every iteration of the health care bill. Now he wants lawmakers to have faith both that he will stay committed to the latest Senate version of the bill – which, like every other version, breaks multiple presidential promises — and stand by them to defend their votes as … what exactly?”

“The efforts of his outside political arm have been neutral, at best, so far, and could wind up being downright harmful to efforts to pass a bill. The president has so often blamed others for his political problems: former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, the intelligence community, Congress, Democrats, some Republicans, and, of course, the courts…. Republicans have the power to give him his top legislative priority this week, on health care. Now, though, the president needs his allies to trust him. That means trusting Trumpism over all else, a tough argument to make under the best of circumstances.”