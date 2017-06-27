Trump Lawyer’s Firm Steered Millions to Family Members

Documents obtained by The Guardian show that President Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, “approved plans to push poor and jobless people to donate money to his Christian nonprofit, which since 2000 has steered more than $60m to Sekulow, his family and their businesses.”

“Telemarketers for the nonprofit, Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism, were instructed in contracts signed by Sekulow to urge people who pleaded poverty or said they were out of work to dig deep for a ‘sacrificial gift.'”