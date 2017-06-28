Voters Overwhelmingly Reject GOP Health Plan

A new Quinnipiac poll finds just 16% of Americans approve of the Republican health care plan to replace Obamacare, while 58% disapprove.

If a lawmaker votes for the Republican plan, 46% of voters are less likely to support their reelection, with 17% more likely and 33% who say the health care vote won’t matter in their decision.

Said pollster Tim Malloy: “Call it a dressed up retread of the last GOP healthcare plan, or simply a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Americans aren’t buying this latest version of the plan to kill Obamacare. And the dismissal comes with the dire warning: If you vote for this one, you may not be around to vote for the next version.”