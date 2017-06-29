Republicans Still Optimistic on Health Care Bill

Jonathan Swan: “There are plenty of doomsayers, but on the inside — both inside the administration and in senior Senate offices — I’m finding a number of officials who’ve been skeptical all along are now quietly predicting it’s going to happen.”

Said an administration source: “I think we’re going to pass this. I really think they’ll bribe off the moderates with opioid money and then actually move policy to shore up Mike Lee and Ted Cruz. … If it was going to fail, McConnell would’ve put it on the floor. He wants people on the record — put up or shut up. He would’ve said: ‘Fuck it, let’s fail now and move onto tax reform.’ … Now he’s going to eat up another two weeks of floor time. He’s not going to waste those weeks unless he thinks he can do this.”