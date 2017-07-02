GOP Senators Face Pushback From Governors

“Republican senators, back in their home states this week, have one constituent whose influential views on health care they will likely hear whether or not they hold town-hall meetings: their governor,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“These governors, some of whose states stand to lose billions of dollars in Medicaid funding under the Senate health bill, are likely to press senators to keep as much funding as possible. That pressure reflects a risk taken by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), perhaps unavoidably, in deciding to delay a vote on the GOP health-care bill until after this week’s July 4 recess.”

Los Angeles Times: Meet the 6 governors leading the charge against the GOP Senate health plan.

