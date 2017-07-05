Republicans Blame Democrats for Not Fixing Obamacare

The RNC is out with a new ad criticizing Democrats for failing to put forward their own plan to fix Obamacare and urging them to work with Republicans to reform the healthcare system, the Washington Examiner reports.

Stuart Rothenberg: “There are plenty of problems with the video, but by far the biggest are that (1) Americans are not now clamoring for Congress to repeal Obamacare and (2) it is unlikely that Democrats need a plan to replace it. The replacement question is crucial, and the RNC is simply way off base, if history offers any lessons.”

“When one party controls the White House and both houses of Congress, voters have always blamed that party for what it has done or not done. That’s why midterm electoral waves have tended to occur during the intersection of political dissatisfaction and one-party control, which is exactly what happened in 1958, 1994, 2006 and 2010.”

“The party in power during a midterm almost always tries to blame the opposition. Sometimes the focus is on the previous president. Sometimes it is on the opposition party’s congressional leadership or its alleged ‘obstruction.’ But a party in trouble with voters always looks to blame someone else.”