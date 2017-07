Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is unable to find office space in Tampa because of weekly protests outside of his previous building, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

“The protestors disrupted other tenants and cost the company too much money… News coverage of the decision put local landlords and property management companies on notice that Rubio could be a problematic tenant. That added another challenge in a tight rental market, where leasing fees are high and vacancy rates are low.”