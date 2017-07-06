McConnell Says Limited Bill Needed If Repeal Effort Fails

Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that a bill “focused on buttressing the nation’s insurance marketplaces will be needed if the full-fledged Republican effort to repeal much of President Barack Obama’s health care law fails,” the AP reports.

“It was one of his most explicit acknowledgments that his party’s top-priority drive to erase much of Obama’s landmark 2010 statutes might fall short.”

Said McConnell: “No action is not an alternative. We’ve got the insurance markets imploding all over the country, including in this state.”