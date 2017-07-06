Trump Aides Build Their Own Fiefdoms

Politico: “Chief strategist Steve Bannon has two special assistants, a deputy assistant, an executive assistant and a body man working in his ‘war room’ — plus his external press hand, something his predecessors under President Barack Obama, David Axelrod and David Plouffe, never had while working in the White House. Senior adviser Jared Kushner has seven staffers below him, including his own communications adviser, a former Hollywood PR exec who previously repped Kushner’s real estate work…”

“Senior counselor Kellyanne Conway … has a chief of staff, Renee Hudson, who manages one person below her … Ivanka Trump also has a chief of staff, Julie Radford, who holds the title of special assistant to the president and only manages a single person below her. … Most noticeable is the proliferation of spokespeople operating parallel to the White House press office.”