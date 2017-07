Trump Won’t Say It Was Solely Russia Who Meddled

President Trump suggested that he “still was not convinced that Russia was solely responsible for interference in the 2016 election, breaking with American intelligence agencies who have agreed that the effort emanated from Moscow and was directed by Mr. Putin,” the New York Times reports.

Said Trump: “I think it was Russia, and it could have been other people in other countries.”

He added: “Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure.”