Trump Raised Election Interference with Putin

In a major shift, President Trump pressed Vladimir Putin on his country’s meddling in the 2016 election, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters after a long meeting between the two leaders, the New York Times reports.

Said Tillerson: “He began by raising the concern of the American people of Russian interference in the 2016 election. He pressed him more than once.”

Putin denied “such involvement” and Tillerson doubted ever getting Russian to admit their meddling: “It may be simply an intractable disagreement at this point.”