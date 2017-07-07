Treasury Targets 8 Tax Regulations for Changes

“The U.S. Treasury Department identified eight tax regulations that it plans to change, including part of the Obama administration’s high-profile attempt to stem corporate tax avoidance,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The debt regulations were part of the Obama administration’s attempt to address inversions, the corporate technique of putting a headquarters address outside a country. The rules made it harder for companies to engage in the practice known as earnings stripping, in which they load up the U.S. operations with debt and reduce U.S. taxes.”