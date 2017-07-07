Tweets of the Day

John Podesta responds to President Trump’s earlier tweet that everyone was talking about him at the G20 summit in Germany:

On a x-country road trip with my wife.

Pulled in for a pit stop in E. Fairmont W. Va. to see that our whack job POTUS @realDonaldTrump is tweeting about me at the G20.

Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President.

Maybe you might try to find a way to mention that to President Putin.

BTW, I had nothing to do with the DNC.

God only knows what you’ll be raving about on Twitter by the time we get to Utah.

Dude, get your head in the game. You’re representing the U.S. at the G20.