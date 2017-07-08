Just published: Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself — While the Rest of Us Die by Garrett Graff.

Graff was interviewed in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: “You’ve got 20 people in the line of official succession, but each office has a 20-person line of succession beneath it. You would have this very weird set of surprise leaders. It would include the UN ambassador, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, the top federal prosecutor in Chicago. You would have all of these people popping up and saying: Hi, we’re the new leadership of the United States!”