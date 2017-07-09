Bush Lawyer Suggests Trump Son Committed Treason

Bush ethics lawyer Richard Painter blasted Donald Trump Jr. for meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have compromising information on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during the campaign, saying it “borders on treason,” The Hill reports.

Said Painter: “This was an effort to get opposition research on an opponent in an American political campaign from the Russians, who were known to be engaged in spying inside the United States.”

He added: “We do not get our opposition research from spies, we do not collaborate with Russian spies, unless we want to be accused of treason.”