Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), a fierce opponent of the Senate healthcare bill, told Politico that she will kill the legislation if it comes down to her.

Said Capito: “I only see it through the lens of a vulnerable population who needs help, who I care about very deeply. So that gives me strength. If I have to be that one person, I will be it.”

Axios: Rural GOP senators abandon health care bill.