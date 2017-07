In a move he says would save money but cut another 9,000 people from Medicaid, Gov. Matt Bevin (R) is seeking permission from the federal government for more changes to the state-federal health plan that serves 1.4 million Kentuckians, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

The Bevin administration said the changes, aimed largely at “able-bodied” adults, are part of an effort to “provide dignity to individuals” and help them toward “independence from public assistance.”