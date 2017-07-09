House GOP Nervous About Health Care Bill

Mike Allen: “House members are super-anxious about health care, and the pessimism levels are rising about getting a bill from the Senate. As everyone predicted, including Mitch McConnell: the July 4 recess made a bad situation worse.”

“The brutal math: Assuming Vice President Pence as the tie-breaker, Republicans can only lose 2 senators. There are at least 3 hard nays (Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Dean Heller of Nevada), and perhaps 5 (add Mike Lee of Utah and Ted Cruz of Texas). Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is on the bubble.”

But a good caveat: “The doomsday forecasts fail to account for the fact that in Congress, everything is always in trouble until politics creates momentum.”