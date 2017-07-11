Cohn Seen As Next Fed Chair

President Trump “is increasingly unlikely to nominate Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen next year for a second term,” Politico reports.

“National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn is now the leading candidate to succeed Yellen as the world’s most important central banker… If Trump taps Cohn for the Fed, it could enrage economic nationalists in the White House and some staunchly conservative Republicans on Capitol Hill who don’t like the former Goldman Sachs president’s background as a Democrat who generally favors free trade.”