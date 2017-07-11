Fredo Trump

The Daily Beast: “Since the campaign, a popular, behind-his-back nickname for Trump Jr. within among these advisers has been ‘Fredo,’ referring to Fredo Corleone, the insecure and weak failure of a son in The Godfather series who ends up causing major damage to the family.”

“Over the past week, one senior White House official and a former top Trump campaign aide both independently and bluntly described the president’s son as an ‘idiot’ — one who played a role in the campaign and Trump’s political rise simply because he ‘shares the same DNA,’ the official noted.”