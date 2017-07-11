Russian Lawyer Denies She Had Dirt on Clinton

The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. during the presidential campaign denied to NBC News that she had any connection to the Kremlin and insists she met with Trump to press her client’s interest in the Magnitsky Act — not to hand over information about Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Said Natalia Veselnitskaya: “I never had any damaging or sensitive information about Hillary Clinton. It was never my intention to have that. It is quite possible that maybe they were longing for such an information. They wanted it so badly that they could only hear the thought that they wanted.”