Mike Allen: “Top West Wing aides acknowledge that the three consecutive days of baffling, brutal disclosures about Donald Trump Jr.’s Russia meeting during the campaign is a story that will stick, with potentially momentous political and legal consequences.”

“A consequence of these stories is that no blanket denial of anything by this White House will be believable. So the President and his team can expect to be nibbled by ducks as long as they’re in office.”

“Thought for the day: If the New York Times knows all this, imagine what Bob Mueller knows.”

Rick Klein: “Look for scrutiny next on Kushner, the only one in the meeting who now holds a government job, and who did not disclose the encounter on government forms.”