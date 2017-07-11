Expect Congress to Work at Least Part of August

Playbook: “There are 13 legislative days scheduled until the August recess. Obamacare repeal is in a tough spot. Congress is extremely unlikely to lift the debt ceiling before the August recess. And we can’t see any agreement on the horizon on tax reform.”

“Expect a growing chorus of voices to call for Congress to cancel all — or part — of August recess. Lots of people want to at least show that they will work through at least part of the five-week work period, especially if Republicans have no accomplishments to bring back to constituents. We have heard from GOP leaders that they expect to be in session for part of August — even if for show. Chalk up a partial victory here to the House Freedom Caucus, which was one of the first groups out of the gate to advocate for this.”