Trump Son Says He Wishes He Did Things Differently

Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged in an interview with Fox News that he “probably would have done things a little differently” when he met with a Russian attorney during his father’s presidential campaign in June 2016.

However, the president’s eldest son also described the meeting as “a nothing.”

He added: “I wouldn’t have even remembered it until you started scouring through this stuff. It was literally just a wasted 20 minutes, which was a shame.”

