Walter Shapiro: “Donald Trump Jr may have thought that he was devilishly clever by voluntarily releasing the email chain just ahead of a New York Times story. But by putting it out himself, he made it impossible for Republicans with any grasp of reality to denounce the bombshell as ‘Fake News.’ The best that they can now muster – and it was the underlying theme of Hannity’s fawning interview – is to shout, ‘Fake Interpretation.'”

“Somehow that doesn’t have the same ring.”