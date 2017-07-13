Senate GOP May Not Have CBO Score Cruz Amendment

“Senate Republicans may not use the CBO to score a version of Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) controversial amendment that was included in the updated Senate healthcare bill,” The Hill reports.
"Instead, a member of Senate GOP leadership said analysis from the Trump administration — including the Health and Human Services Department and the White House Office of Management and Budget — might be used instead of the nonpartisan CBO. That could provide a much more favorable analysis for the bill."