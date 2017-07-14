Health Care Bill Is Alienating Some Trump Voters

A new Vox/Survey Monkey poll finds 14% of Trump supporters now fear that the Senate health care bill will make them worse off.

“Those supporters are the most vulnerable part of Trump’s coalition. They have lost faith in Trump’s promise that he would replace Obamacare with something ‘much better,’ and they have less faith in the rest of his presidency too. Compared with their fellow Trump backers, they are more economically anxious, less confident in Trump’s economic policies, and more concerned about the Russia scandal and the administration’s possible ethical violations.”