Trump Air Traffic Control Plan In Trouble

Playbook: “House Republicans have been scrambling to find enough votes for President Donald Trump’s first infrastructure initiative: privatizing the country’s air traffic control system… The whip count was close to a few dozen votes short as of the time lawmakers left town Friday afternoon.”

“Several lawmakers we spoke to yesterday afternoon said it simply wasn’t a vote they wanted to take, because it gains them nothing back home. In many cases local leaders are against the legislation. Roads are in disrepair, bridges are crumbling and no one really cares about modernizing air traffic control, as one lawmaker put it to us. This would be a big embarrassment for Trump and GOP leaders, however. The inability to push a priority through one chamber shows how difficult D.C. is.”