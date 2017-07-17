CBO Score Will Be Delayed

David Nather: “There won’t be a Congressional Budget Office score of the revised bill today after all. In fact, a senior Senate GOP aide tells us it’s ‘highly unlikely’ we’ll see a score this week at all.”

“Every day heightens the risk that one more Senate Republican will come out against the bill — or that an influential political leader like Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval will, increasing the odds that Nevada Sen. Dean Heller will, too.”

“Despite speculation that the delay will buy time for CBO to analyze Cruz’s proposal, we’re told that’s unlikely too — because it could take weeks for the budget office to figure out its effects.”