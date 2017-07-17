Democrats Still Divided on Their Message

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley (D-NY) hesitated when asked about his party’s core message to voters, the AP reports.

Said Crowley: “That message is being worked on. We’re doing everything we can to simplify it, but at the same time provide the meat behind it as well. So that’s coming together now.”

“The admission from the No. 4 House Democrat — that his party lacks a clear, core message even amid Republican disarray — highlights the Democrats’ dilemma eight months after President Donald Trump and the GOP dominated last fall’s elections, in part, because Democrats lacked a consistent message.”