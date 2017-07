Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pledged to bring up a straight repeal of most of the Affordable Care Act as the next step now that the Senate health care bill appears to be dead.

Said McConnell: “Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.”

The new bill will be based on the repeal bill Congress passed in 2015, which then-President Obama vetoed.