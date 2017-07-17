Health Care Bill Collapses In the Senate

Sens. Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Mike Lee (R-UT) announced they will not support taking up a bill repealing and replacing ObamaCare, effectively blocking the legislation, The Hill reports.

The move leaves Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) without enough support to bring the bill to the floor.

Washington Post: “The two conservatives timed the release of their statements and made clear that modest tinkering around the edges of the legislation drafted by McConnell would be insufficient to meet their demands.”

New York Times: “By jumping together, Mr. Moran and Mr. Lee ensured no one would be the definitive ‘no’ vote.”

Jonathan Chait: “This doesn’t mean the bill is dead. It does mean things get very, very hard… Republican dissidents have made bold statements and backed down from them many times already in this process. But McConnell is simply running out of time to work Lee and Moran while still holding all the other votes in line that he needs.”