Trump Claims He’s Signed More Bills Than Anyone

New York Times: “At rallies, in speeches and on Twitter, Mr. Trump repeatedly boasts of the bills he has signed — 42 as of this week. He has said no president has ‘passed more legislation,’ conceding once earlier this year that he trails Franklin D. Roosevelt, who he notes ‘had a major Depression to handle.'”

“In fact, as he approaches six months in office on Thursday, Mr. Trump is slightly behind the lawmaking pace for the past six presidents, who as a group signed an average of 43 bills during the same period. And an analysis of the bills Mr. Trump signed shows that about half were minor and inconsequential, passed by Congress with little debate. Among recent presidents, both the total number of bills he signed and the legislation’s substance make Mr. Trump about average.”