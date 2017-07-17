Christie Says Getting Russian Oppo Research Is Illegal

Gov. Chris Christie (R) said that Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney, saying it’s “probably against the law” to get opposition research for his father’s presidential campaign from a foreign country, the AP reports.

Said Christie: “I think, quite frankly, it’s probably against the law in addition to being inappropriate. I think the thing that bothers me the most is that we seem to have a frenzy of people jumping to conclusions.”

But Christie added that there’s no evidence the campaign obtained such research.