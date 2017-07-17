How Christie Fell Out of Favor with Trump

Daily Mail: “Donald Trump fell out with Chris Christie, a new book reveals, by screaming at him: ‘You know my number, just give it to the President, I don’t want your fucking phone.'”

“Trump became furious on election night when the New Jersey governor offered to use his own mobile phone to take a congratulatory call from Barack Obama. As a germophobe he was also horrified at the idea of having Christie’s phone next to his face.”

“Aides said that Christie’s move was the ‘ultimate mistake’ and one from which he ‘wouldn’t recover.'”