Democratic Donors Buzzing About Kamala Harris

“The Democratic donor class is abuzz about Kamala Harris after the freshman California senator was feted this weekend at an event in the Hamptons surrounded by top fundraisers,” The Hill reports.

“The Bridgehampton event, where Harris mingled with top donors and supporters of Hillary Clinton, was the ultimate signal that Harris is ‘thinking much bigger’ than the Senate, one top bundler said.”

Said one fundraiser: “She’s running for president. Take it to the bank. She’s absolutely going to run.”