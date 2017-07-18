Mar-a-Lago Visitor Logs Must Be Released

President Trump “made seven trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida earlier this year, and the public might soon get a look at who else was there with him,” the AP reports.
"The Department of Homeland Security has agreed to hand over records related to the property's visitors in September. The move comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the National Security Archive and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University."