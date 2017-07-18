The Republican Health Care Bill Is Dead

“With their bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in tatters, Senate leaders on Tuesday pushed to vote on a different measure that would repeal major parts of President Barack Obama’s health law without a replacement — but that plan appeared also to collapse,” the New York Times reports.

“Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, all Republicans, immediately declared they could not vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement — enough to doom the effort before it could get any momentum.”

If these positions hold, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will not have the votes to bring the measure to the Senate floor.