Kushner to Testify Before Senate Intelligence

“White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has agreed to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into Russian election meddling on Monday, July 24,” ABC News has learned.

“The closed-door session sets up what could be one of the most highly anticipated interviews for lawmakers to date.”

Politico reports that on Wednesday, July 26, the Senate Judiciary Committee intends to call Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to testify on a panel about foreign influence in elections.

Axios: “Expect wall-to-wall coverage for the open Trump Jr./Manafort hearing.”