RNC Insider Suggests Guadagno Is Being Punished

“An insider within the RNC’s top leadership — who declined to speak for attribution because such appointees serve at the pleasure of the president — said the New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno’s (R) dire national fundraising situation stems as much from her double digit lag in recent polls as her public criticism of both the president and the governor,” according to the Newark Star Ledger.

Said the RNC insider: “The president is unhappy with anyone who neglected him in his hour of need,” referring to Guadagno’s public disavowal of Donald Trump after a 2005 Access Hollywood video of Trump surfaced showing him making crude, sexually aggressive statements.