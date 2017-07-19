Trump Calls Lee to Revive Health Care Bill

“President Trump has reached out to Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), the conservative who helped deal what appeared to be a fatal blow to the Senate healthcare bill, as part of a last ditch effort to revive the legislation,” the Washington Examiner reports.

“Lee reiterated his position that he wanted to free the market from Obamacare’s regulations in an effort to drive down premiums and provide more choices. Trump, according to the spokesman, seemed receptive.”

David Nather: “This anecdote suggests that Trump will try to convince Republican senators to revive the broader Senate health care bill when they meet for lunch at the White House today. It suggests that Trump still hasn’t grasped the big reason why Senate Republicans are stuck: They want different things, and every time GOP leaders try something to please one wing of the party, it pushes away the other.”